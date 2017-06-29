Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 News: What to Expect from the New Processor

In a world of fast-paced change and constant technological advancements, companies are seeking to raise humanity's standards of what counts as something that lies on the low-end. In lieu of this mission, Qualcomm has announced a new processor to be used for low to midrange smartphones to be released this year. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, a new addition to the tech giant's 400 series.

The press release details what to expect from the new processor, and if there is anything that fans can look forward to, it is the fact that Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 is definitely more powerful. This means that smartphones equipped with it might actually be able to raise the quality experienced by consumers looking for a budget device.

The improvements of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 include: improved CPU and GPU as it is equipped with Adreno 506, which increased the graphic quality to 25 percent, battery life that adds four additional hours to usage, support for dual camera and full HD displays, and LTE-enabled. It is also the first in its tier to use 14 nm FinFET process, which allows it to be of a smaller size but does not sacrifice power.

"We've made many recent changes to the Snapdragon Mobile Platforms as part of our vision to deliver the most advanced mobile functionality at the best possible value, and the Snapdragon 450 Mobile Platform is another realization of that vision," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "With the Snapdragon 450, users are going to see a dramatically improved level of performance, connectivity, battery life and imaging performance."

Although most of the upcoming low-end to midrange smartphones to be released are still equipped with the Snapdragon 400, the company has also said that the Snapdragon 450 will begin commercial sampling during the third quarter of this year. Smartphones with the new processor should be out by the end of 2017.