Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 Release Date, Specs News: SoCs Deliver High-End Features to Affordable Devices

Qualcomm recently announced two new mobile platforms — Snapdragon 660 and 630, which have been designed to provide more affordable mobile devices with high-end features without having to sacrifice on performance and quality.

The new mobile platforms give birth to the Snapdragon 660 and 630 system-on-chips (SoCs), which place focus on seven main features.

The first is improved camera capabilities via a 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 image signal processor (ISP) that produces better quality images with more natural skin tones as well as greater capability when in low-light shooting conditions. The chips are capable of 4K video capture and playback, with up to 30 frames per second (fps).

Snapdragon 660 and 630 also come with improvements in audio and video processing so that the display is always viewable even under harsh sunlight, with accurate color representation and high-quality sounds coming from the device.

When it comes to performance, the Snapdragon 660 delivers a 20 percent improvement in the Kyro 260 central processing unit (CPU) and 30 percent improvement in the Adreno 512 graphics processing unit (GPU), as compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 653.

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 630 comes with a 30 percent increase in the performance of the Adreno 508 GPU and a 10 percent increase in the performance of the CPU. This is compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 625.

Despite increases in performance, there is no trade-off when it comes to battery life. Furthermore, with Quick Charge 4, devices with the Snapdragon 660 and 630 can provide five hours of talk time from just five minutes of charging. It can also charge 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

Other notable features include faster LTE speeds; hardware-based security and protection; and machine learning.

The Snapdragon 660 and 630 feature the same architecture, so original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can easily integrate these chips into their devices. The SoCs are built using the 14 nm FinFET process and have support for Vulkan API and up to 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

The Snapdragon 660 can support up to a Quad HD 2K display while the Snapdragon 630 can support up to a Full HD 1080p display.

Devices equipped with these processors are expected to arrive within the next two quarters.