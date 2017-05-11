Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Release Date, Specs: New Mid-Range Chip Supports 8 GB RAM, Quick Charge

Qualcomm just announced a new mid-range mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 660, that will support 8 GB random access memory and a Quick Charge feature.

According to reports, the Snapdragon 660 was announced during a press event last Tuesday in Beijing, China. As seen on the product's official webpage, Qualcomm now calls it the "most powerful" variant in the 600-tier of their mobile platform.

While other Qualcomm mobile chips like the Snapdragon 835 have been designed to support 8 GB RAM, the introduction of the Snapdragon 660 remains significant because it would mean that higher end specification await upcoming mid-range and cheaper smartphones.

On the other hand, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 is supported by the Quick Charge 4.0 that promises to let a device get five hours of battery life with just five minutes of recharging.

As for its other specifications, the Snapdragon 660 is built with the 14-nanometer process technology and a 64-bit architecture. Its clock speed can run up to 2.2 gigahertz.

The newest system-on-chip is also designed with the 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 image signal processor which will allow a mobile device to support a 24-megapixel camera "with zero shutter lag." The Snapdragon 660 is also powered by an octa-core Kyro 260 CPU that performs 20 percent better than its older models, according to Qualcomm.

The Snapdragon 660 is also hailed for supporting fast network speeds. It is also designed to let a device support USB 3.1, Near Field Communications, 4K at 30 frames per second video recording, and a quad high-definition display or a maximum resolution of 2,560 x 1,600.

Alongside the Snapdragon 660, Qualcomm has also recently unveiled a cheaper option under the same 600-tier called the Snapdragon 630.

The Snapdragon 630 SoC can also support 8 GB RAM. However, its core is built with 8x ARM Cortex A53 instead of the sought-after Kyro CPU. On a good note, the chip can also support some major device specifications such as 16 MP up to 24 MP camera, 4K video recording, and full HD display or 1,920 x 1,200 resolution.