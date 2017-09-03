Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 to Be Built on 10nm Architecture? To Boast Features Comparable to Snapdragon 845

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo - RTX36BGA) A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S. April 18, 2017.

It looks like the line between midrange and high-end processor is getting thinner with the next midrange offering from Qualcomm apparently set to make use 10-nanometer architecture.

According to a report out of China, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, the follow-up to the recently released Snapdragon 660 chipset, will reportedly be built on a 10nm architecture, which means that it will take up lesser space making room for more components to be used on a smartphone.

The first offering from Qualcomm to make use of the 10nm build is the Snapdragon 835. During its release, the manufacturer promised "phenomenal mobile performance."

It is 35 percent smaller and uses 25 percent less power than previous designs, and is engineered to deliver exceptionally long battery life, lifelike VR and AR experiences, cutting-edge camera capabilities and Gigabit Class download speeds.

The purported Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 will also boast an octa-core Kryo central processing unit (CPU) with a couple of high-powered (third-generation) Kryo 360 cores and the remaining six being low-powered.

Kryo 360 cores are also expected to be used on the next-generation top of the line Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 845, which goes to show that the company is not skimping on the quality of this midranger chipset.

The same report also claims that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 will also come with the DynamIQ tech by ARM, which includes Cortex-A75 and A55 for greater flexibility. It can churn out greater power and performance while keeping the chipset cool.

To make this processor all the more formidable, the graphics processing units to be used on it will reportedly come from the next-gen Adreno 6-series. The current Snapdragon offerings only use the 5-series.

Midrange devices that will make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 will be able to house premium features like facial recognition system and a fingerprint sensor under the display instead of below it or on its rear.