Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Rumors, Specs: Next-Gen Processor Leaked, Already in Trial Production?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is just starting to make waves in the mobile scene as the go-to for the latest smartphone flagships, but the manufacturer is already looking ahead.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)One of many Qualcomm buildings is shown in San Diego, California, November 3, 2015.

The company appears to be working on a follow-up being dubbed as the Snapdragon 845 processor. A listing of the unannounced chip briefly appeared on Qualcomm's website before it was pulled.

There were also listings of the Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630, which were just announced today. At the time of the listing's appearance, however, these chips were still unofficial as well.

If this is to be taken into consideration, it would seem that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is also in the works and that it will be the direct sequel to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

According to Android Headlines, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is already in trial production and will be built on a 7-nanometer process technology (the current processor uses 10nm), which will offer a boost in power and performance in a smaller package.

That being said, handsets that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will enjoy 35 percent performance compared with the Snapdragon 835's 25 percent, which is already impressive.

The smaller size will also allow for thinner builds for smartphones, which means that manufacturers will be given the extra room for a bigger battery or make the device look sleek and slimmer.

Of course, the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will pave the way for more features and innovations that could be integrated on the next wave of flagship releases.

Phone Arena reports that both Samsung and TSMC are hoping to be the manufacturers of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, which, if this happens, will once again give the former exclusivity to the processor.

This means that the company's flagship for next year, the Samsung Galaxy S9 as it is being referred to at the moment, will be the first to sport it. Thanks to the same deal Samsung has with Qualcomm, they were the first to take a crack at the Snapdragon 835.