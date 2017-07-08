Qualcomm vs. Apple News: iPhones Might Be Banned in the U.S. in the Near Future

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach Qualcomm seeks to ban iPhone imports in the U.S.

With such a competitive market to thrive in, technological companies face a lot of risks in every innovations and product they release to the public. Apple is one of the tech giants that has far stood on solid ground since it was founded. However, Apple is now currently facing an expensive lawsuit after Qualcomm sued it for patent infringement. As a direct result of the conflict, Qualcomm is now seeking to ban iPhone imports in the U.S.

"Qualcomm's inventions are at the heart of every iPhone and extend well beyond modem technologies or cellular standards," said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm. "The patents we are asserting represent six important technologies, out of a portfolio of thousands, and each is vital to iPhone functions. Apple continues to use Qualcomm's technology while refusing to pay for it. These lawsuits seek to stop Apple's infringement of six of our patented technologies."

On the other hand, Apple has refused to stay silent in the entire debacle. According to CNBC, Apple has emphasized that it values intellectual property, but the tech giant stands firm on refusing to pay them for technology that "they have nothing to do with."

Apple also insists that it has always been willing to pay a fair and just amount for any technology used on its products, however, Qualcomm has been steadily refusing to negotiate more reasonable terms.

The legal battle has continued to escalate, and the tension has caused Qualcomm to ask the government to prevent any iPhone from making its way into the country as well as halt sales of the models that are already in store. The six patents that were mentioned are vital in extending the iPhone's battery life, and if Apple will continue to refuse to pay for the technology they used, future generations may not experience its products.