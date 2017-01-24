'Quantico' Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: Harry Considers Sebastian's Motives

Harry (Russell Tovey) will have much to reflect on regarding the controversial kiss he shared with Sebastian (David Lim) in the upcoming episode of "Quantico."

Facebook/QuanticoABCHarry is confused in the upcoming episode of "Quantico."

Many fans of the ABC series drew in a collective breath when the two agents kissed in the previous episode. The scene sparked more questions on whether Sebastian really likes Harry or not. He said he did it to ruin the other man's chances of winning Owen's (Blair Underwood) latest mission, but most of the viewers disagree. The kiss was a follow-up to the intense scene that took place in Harry's bedroom in episode 7. In both instances, Harry was left speechless, leaving the notion that he liked Sebastian as well. Will there be more scenes of them to look forward to in the current installment?

Meanwhile, the new episode is expected to reveal who the people behind the AIC are. Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) will likely know that Alex (Priyanka Chopra) also received the notorious call, just like he did. Miranda (Aunjanue Ellis) even told Alex that she would become a terrorist soon.

Showrunner Joshua Safran recently shared that the episode titled "JMPALM" would answer most of the viewers' questions about who is who. He also said they have prepared an interesting storyline for President Claire Haas (Marcia Cross).

"You're going to hear about that in the next episode. So there's the AIC, the rogue group from the CIA that decided to take matters into their own hands since they were sick of oversight. And then you have the Citizens' Liberation Front, who are the people who have come in to stir up this hostage situation. You will now hear who makes up the Citizen's Liberation Front, and what they actually are. There will be no more questions," the EP teased in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Quantico" season 2 airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.