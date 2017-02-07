'Quantico' Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers: AIC to Thwart Recuits' NSA Mission

The AIC will stop at nothing to prevent the recruits from derailing the mission in the upcoming episode of "Quantico."

In the episode titled "FALLENORACLE," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that the recruits will attempt to infiltrate the NSA to do a very important task. They need to delete their personal records from the databank and stop the rogue CIA group from succeeding in its plan. It is going to be a race between the two parties, as the AIC will not let anything or anyone ruin the scheme that has been hatched for years. Who will win in the deadly game?

Meanwhile, in the future, the hostages will make a brave attempt to unmask the terrorists and know exactly who they are dealing with. Their plan involves escaping via the underground tunnels and surprising their captors.

Last episode, Ryan (Jake McLaughlin), Leon (Aaron Diaz) and Dayana (Pearl Thusi) made a difficult choice. They could not let the hostages die. They escaped from the other terrorists and joined Alex's (Priyanka Chopra) group. The trio also rescued Nimah (Yasmine Al Massri) who was being kept in a secret room. Together, they planned a daring plot to free the hostages.

Unfortunately, the group underestimated the number of people they had to save. The confusion worked for the terrorists, as they shed their outfits and tried to blend in with the crowd. Alex decided that it was best to lead everyone to safety first, then sort things out later. This means the terrorists would know exactly what they are planning to do and intercept it the best way they can. Alex's decision may haunt her later on, especially when the extremists start targeting the others one by one.

"Quantico" season 2 episode 12 will air on Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.