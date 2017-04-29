'Quantico' Season 2 Episode 20 Spoilers: Alex Proves Loyalty to the Collaborators

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) has to prove her allegiance to the Collaborators in the upcoming episode of "Quantico."

Facebook/QuanticoABCAlex goes in for the kill in the upcoming episode of "Quantico."

In the episode titled "GLOBALREACH," the promo shows that Maxwell Fletcher (Fredric Lehne) and his band of traitors are almost done with their plan to oust President Claire Haas (Marcia Cross). In only a matter of days, Henry Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris) will be announced as the new POTUS and Haas' team is close to a mental breakdown. Clay (Hunter Parrish) is shown telling the female president that the new impeachment case against her may be the one that will throw her out of the White House.

Haas, however, wants Clay and the others to stop protecting her and serve the public as they should. Worried about the whole thing, Clay seeks out Alex, telling her that they must not let Roarke become the president. Based on the spoilers, Alex and Owen (Blair Underwood) will try to infiltrate the Collaborators and see how they will be able to impede their plan against Haas. Fletcher tells her she is in, but there is a catch. They must test her loyalty. He seems to be ordering her to kill the task force members. Alex is then shown punching Ryan (Jake McLaughlin), sending him sprawling on the floor.

Showrunner Josh Safran talked to Entertainment Weekly about Alex's dangerous task. According to him, her decision will have a huge effect on her team,

"Alex is now in the inner circle, and in episode 20, she's gonna have to prove that she is really there and not there undercover to the collaborators. If she's able to prove her bona fides, and when her team finds out where she is, it's gonna cause a lot of friction so I don't think the team will ever be the same again. Episode 20 is probably our most moving episode of the year, at the end," the EP teased.

"Quantico" season 2 airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.