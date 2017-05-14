'Quantico' Season 2 Episode 22 Spoilers: Alex Makes the Ultimate Sacrifice

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) will go head-to-head with the new POTUS and the Collaborators in the upcoming episode of "Quantico."

Facebook/QuanticoABCAlex goes in for the kill in the upcoming episode of "Quantico."

In the episode titled "RESISTANCE," the promo shows Maxwell Fletcher (Fredric Lehne) and his band of traitors informing the Task Force that their time is up. President Claire Haas (Marcia Cross) has been officially kicked out of the White House. America has a new leader in Henry Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris) and things are about to get dirty. He and his administration are creating a new amendment to the Constitution and it has the power to protect every citizen.

Alex and her colleagues are shown readying for their last fight. The attack is dangerous – they are going to announce that the new POTUS is a criminal in front of the whole country during the Constitutional Convention. Shelby (Johanna Braddy) is not wrong when she says that they are going against the most powerful man in America. This will not stop them from going against Roarke, though.

In the clip, the members of the Task Force are spread out while at the location. Alex is shown filming a video herself that is later projected in the gathering. She outright accuses the president of being a criminal and urges the people to resist him. Later on, Alex enters the site, challenging Roarke to fight back. Before she can get close to him, though, the sound of a gun going off is heard. Alex crumples to the ground. The scene cuts to Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) in what looks like the inside of an ambulance. He is crying. Is Alex dead?

Meanwhile, the season finale will see the return of Iris Chang (Li Jun Li). Executive producer Josh Safran recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she will be back to partner up with former Quantico recruit Will Olsen (Jay Armstrong Johnson) for "a little Chuck-and-Blair" mission.

"We wanted her all year, and we tried to get her for several episodes, but she was just always so busy. It was so much fun to have her back. She just shows up and gives [the episode] such great energy," the EP revealed.

"Quantico" season 2 airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.