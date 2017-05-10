'Quantico' Season 2 Finale Spoilers: Final Episode to See Return of Season 1 Character, 100-Day Time Jump

The upcoming episode of "Quantico" season 2 will see Alex (Priyanka Chopra) working with the team to stop the Constitutional Convention by essentially becoming terrorists themselves.

Facebook/QuanticoABC'Quantico' season 2 airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.

The synopsis of the season 2 finale, which is titled "Resistance," states that the stakes are at an all-time high as President Roarke attempts to rewrite the law at the Constitutional Convention. Knowing that this spells trouble for freedom in America, Alex and the team will stop at nothing to take down the Collaborators, even if it means being the bad guys.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It sees the team convening to talk about what they plan to do to stop President Roarke from changing the law. They know that they are up against "the most powerful man in America," but Alex does not let that stop her from accusing the President of being a criminal in front of the whole room at the Constitutional Convention. In fact, she is so dedicated to her goal that she ends up getting shot.

"Quantico" has yet to be renewed for a third season, which means its fate hangs in the balance. For that reason, executive producer Josh Safran made sure to write the season 2 finale in a way that it could also be the series finale.

"It's like a closed loop, so the goal there was to make a statement about current politics in America and also take the character of Alex through a natural evolution," Safran told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm not gonna say she ends up in the best place in the finale, but she ends up in the most logical place... I actually think it's an incredibly strong finale, and I hope you'll agree."

He also revealed that the season 2 finale will see a 100-day time jump and the return of a major character from season 1. The future of America rests in the hands of Alex and her team, but fans will have to wait to find out what happens.

