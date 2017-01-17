'Quantico' Season 2 Spoilers: Alex–Ryan to Remain Strong

There is a chance that Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan's (Jack McLaughlin) love will prevail in the next episodes of "Quantico."

Facebook/QuanticoABC Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan (Jack McLaughlin) are enemies in "Quantico."

Showrunner Joshua Safran recently gave an update to TV Line on what to expect in the second half of the current season of the ABC series. According to him, when the show returns this January, it would follow only one time frame and that the events would focus on the present, that is, Alex and her run-in with the members of the AIC masquerading as terrorists. The executive producer said that the move was already decided before the installment started.

"When we broke Season 2, we knew we were going to go to one timeline, because it's about the [terrorist] event, and then it's about what happens after the event. And you can't flashback to the Farm after the crisis is over. ... It was a response from last year. It was the idea that 22 [episodes] couldn't sustain it," the EP explained

Safran also mentioned that the single time frame would be easier to follow for the viewers. He said it has a "more romantic" vibe and an "us against the world" kind of romance.

Fans were quick to note that the description fits Alex and Ryan's predicament in the series. In the past, they became engaged while at the Farm. Viewers already know that the engagement would not last after Ryan betrayed Alex in the present time. He was revealed to be part of the rogue group which also included Léon (Aarón Díaz) and Dayana (Pearl Thusi).

As per the promo, Ryan and the AIC set up Alex to take the blame for the terrorist attack. The government believes she has been working with the Citizens' Liberation Front. In the teaser, she is captured by authorities and is expected to be tried for treason. It seems impossible for Ryan and Alex's relationship to overcome this hurdle, especially now that he has become the enemy.

"Quantico" season 2 will return on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.