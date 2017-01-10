'Quantico' Season 2 Spoilers: Ryan's Motives for Joining AIC to be Revealed

Ryan's (Jack McLaughlin) true reasons for joining the AIC will be revealed in the upcoming episode of "Quantico."

Facebook/QuanticoABCRyan's betrayal will be explored further in the next episode of "Quantico."

Fans of the ABC series were shocked when it was revealed that Ryan, Leon (Aaron Diaz) and Dayana (Pearl Thusi) were part of the rogue group that held several Americans hostage while attending a summit. Shelby (Johanna Braddy) exposed the truth to Alex (Priyanka Chopra) last episode. Although shocked to the core, it did not stop the agent from trying to do what was right. Unfortunately, the AIC was one step ahead of her. They made it look like Alex was the inside man of the fictitious Citizens' Liberation Front.

Ryan's betrayal is expected to be further discussed in the next few episodes. In the future timeline, it was already revealed that he and Alex broke off the engagement. Ryan proposed while they were in The Farm. It was a happy moment for them, as their relationship has been through a lot. Now that Ryan has been revealed as one of the bad guys, Alex will do her best to take him down, just as she promised to Miranda (Aunjanue Ellis).

Executive producer Josh Safran talked about Alex's plans. He also hinted that she would do well if she has Harry (Russell Tovey) at her side.

"We've always talked about how Alex wasn't going to do as well at The Farm as she did at Quantico because Quantico is all about being good and moral and just. The Farm is about being dirty and what you can get away with. It's taken her a while to click into her way through that and she finally did, and the FBI is not accepting that she could've learned and adapted. So she's like, 'S**** it. I'm going to do it myself.' I do believe that Alex has learned to adapt. You will see that almost immediately," the EP teased, according to TVGuide.

Meanwhile, Yibada reports that there is a chance that the current season of "Quantico" may be canceled. The show has reportedly been getting low ratings. For the second half of season 2, it will be following a different schedule. Instead of Sunday, the series will now be airing Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST starting Jan. 23.