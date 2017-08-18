'Quantico' Season 3 Cast News, Air Date: Russell Tovey to Return as Harry Doyle

Facebook/QuanticoABC 'Quantico' will return for its third season.

"Quantico" fans will be happy to know that another familiar face has signed on to return for the show's upcoming third season.

According to Deadline, Russell Tovey, who was added in the show's second season, is set to reprise his role as Harry Doyle. Fans of the show know that Harry was an unpredictable figure who was a trainee at The Farm.

Tovey joins returning cast members Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy and Blair Underwood. Like Tovey, Underwood first appeared in season 2 of the ABC show. So far, they are the only series regulars who have been confirmed to reprise their roles.

As for new characters, it was previously reported that Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin had been tapped to play ex-FBI agent Jocelyn Turner. Like Matlin herself, her character is deaf, as a result of a bomb exploding near her.

The second season of "Quantico" did not impress with its ratings, and a lot of people expected the show to get the axe. However, ABC renewed the show at the last minute, thanks to Chopra's international appeal. The upcoming third season will consist of fewer episodes, though. It will also have a new showrunner at the helm after Josh Safran departed the series at the end of season 2. Replacing him is Michael Seitzman, who is known for his work on CBS' "Code Black."

Not much is known about the storyline of the new cycle, though it is expected to follow Chopra's Alex after the events of the season 2 finale. It can be recalled that Alex sacrificed her career in order to save the world by killing President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). Despite being a fugitive, Alex will undoubtedly be recruited once again because of her valuable skills.

ABC has yet to announce an official premiere date for the third season of "Quantico."