'Quantico' Season 3 Cast, Plot: Show Undergoes Creative Overhaul; 4 Regulars Return

"Quantico" season 3 has officially been confirmed by ABC. There will be a couple of changes on the show, especially with the cast and the showrunner.

Joshua Safran stepped down as the showrunner after "Quantico" season 2 wrapped up, and ABC has tapped "Code Black" creator Michael Seitzman to take over. Seitzman has been setting things up for the third season, with an outline of the story already completed.

Despite his "Quantico" duties, Seitzman will continue to work as showrunner and executive producer for "Code Black" season 3. Safran, on the other hand, will continue to be a consultant for "Quantico."

However, not all of the "Quantico" cast members will return to reprise their role in season 3. Only four season regulars will return, namely lead star Priyanka Chopra, and original cast members Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy and season 2 newcomer Blair Underwood, Deadline reported.

Original cast members Aunjanue Ellis and Russey Tovey are not expected to return as season regulars, although they may return in guest-starring roles. Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi are also not returning.

Meanwhile, TVLine reported that "Quantico" may undergo an overhaul in season 3. "I don't know about a complete overhaul, but it's certainly going to be a significant one," TV journalist Michael Ausiello told TVLine. "I'm told the network... is looking to streamline the series in the hopes of making it more accessible to viewers. That means more self-contained storylines (although sources insist Quantico is not becoming a procedural) and a less complicated mythology."

The cast cuts are reportedly part of the creative overhaul being done on "Quantico."

"Quantico" season 3 will soon begin production in New York, and with the writers room being relocated to Los Angeles where "Code Black" is also based.

"Quantico" centers on Alex Parrish, an FBI recruit who became the prime suspect in a terror attack in season 1. In season 2, she was on a mission to uncover the mastermind behind the said attack.