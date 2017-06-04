'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Harry Doyle Set to Return to the US

Harry Doyle (Russell Tovey) is coming back to the United States in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Fans of the handsome British agent will be happy to note that he is heading stateside after a long hiatus in his home country. At the end of season 2A, Harry decided to go back to England to visit his family. He also met with his old mentor and that was the last time he was seen in the show. It was then announced that Tovey would be exiting the series to focus on his theater career.

In a recent interview, showrunner Joshua Safran said they had planned to bring back Tovey during last season's finale but it did not work out. He promised, though, that they will do their best to reintroduce the character in the next season.

Safran said: "We looked at Season 1 kind of like college and Season 2 as grad school in terms of what the characters were going through. ... I wish we could've gotten Russell [Tovey] back for the finale, but they were in tech [for Angels in America]. We really wanted to. Initially at one point we were gonna have him call and we were gonna film it on his iPhone in the U.K., but it was just too silly. We couldn't do it. If we get a Season 3, the plan is he'll be back."

Meanwhile, another storyline to watch out for in the new installment is how Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) will fare in their new arrangement. As seen in spoilers, being on the run will either bring them closer together or further apart. Ryan decided to join his ladylove when she chose to run away and leave the CIA.

Another couple who will be facing a lot of scrutiny is that of Clay (Hunter Parrish) and Maxine (Krysta Rodriguez). The pair eloped and left Shelby (Johanna Braddy) broken and alone. There are speculations that Clay will regret his decision and return to Shelby. It will be interesting to see if she will accept him with open arms.

"Quantico" season 3 is rumored to air in 2018.