'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: How Will Harry Help Alex Stay Alive?

Facebook/QuanticoABC Harry will be back in the next season of "Quantico."

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) will definitely tap old friend Harry (Russell Tovey) to help her stay alive in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

News of Tovey's return to the ABC series has sent many fans twirling with excitement. Entertainment Weekly reports that the English actor is set to reprise his role in the new installment as the shady undercover British Intelligence operative who befriended Alex and the other CIA people. The last time Harry was seen on the show, he was forbidden by ex-lover Sebastian (David Lim) from joining the CIA-FBI task force created by ex-president Claire Haas (Marcia Cross). Since then, showrunner Josh Safran has made it clear that they wanted Tovey back in the next season.

"We made a choice to leave [their story] open-ended because we definitely want to revisit it," Safran said. "I read online someone was saying the way Russell was written out was sort of abrupt, and I'm like, it really was a secure choice, because we really wanted to say, 'This character's not done, this loop is not closed.' So even if the show were to get canceled and that was the end, where Harry's journey ended emotionally felt right," the EP said.

Now that Tovey is a series regular, viewers can expect his storyline to be explored more. Many are already looking forward to his reunion with Alex and even Ryan (Jake McLaughlin). The couple is currently on the run after exposing the truth about the late President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). Spoilers indicate that Alex and Ryan will tap on their connections to prevent capture by the authorities. Harry is speculated to reach out and help his friends. His contacts with the British intelligence may even be useful to keep Alex and Ryan alive. There is also a chance that he will be working in the CIA under Owen (Blair Underwood).

According to reports, "Quantico" will premiere in 2018.