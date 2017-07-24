'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Is Alex Ready to Turn Her Back on the Intel Community?

Facebook/QuanticoABC Alex is on the run in the next season of "Quantico."

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) will be a fugitive wanted by the law in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

The new installment of the ABC series will see the return of the four main characters - Alex, Ryan (Jake McLaughlin), Owen (Blair Underwood) and Shelby (Johanna Braddy). It has been confirmed that they will frontline the upcoming storyline, while the rest of the squad's future remains blurry. Twins Nimah and Raina, as well as Dayana, will not be appearing anymore after it was announced that actresses Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi have exited the show. Russell Tovey's Harry and Aunjanue Ellis' Miranda will reportedly be present only in several episodes.

Many fans are wondering what kind of plot the showrunners will deliver now that Alex and Ryan are on the run. In last season's finale, Alex sacrificed herself and her career to take down President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris). She found Ryan waiting for her inside the getaway plane. They decided to run away together, leaving their work and connections behind.

Showrunner Josh Safran hinted in May that Alex will not be able to turn her back on the intelligence community for long. She has been an agent for so many years that the skills she has learned during training and in missions are forever imprinted in her.

"We have definitely talked about that — we wouldn't have sent her off without having a game plan of how she would operate. Now she's on the run, but at the same time, she is probably one of the best operatives and therefore has a lot of skills that can be used... All I can say [for a potential season 3 storyline] is that if it were up to me, I would look at it more like the back nine [episodes], basically that Alex and her team would need to keep the very precarious balance that is in the world that's tipping us toward war," the EP said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, Shelby has broken up with Clay (Hunter Parrish), who decided to elope with Maxine (Krysta Rodriguez). She is set to work at Quantico as an instructor. Owen, on the other hand, is currently the deputy director of the CIA.

"Quantico" season 3 is expected to air in 2018.