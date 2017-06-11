'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Is Sebastian Ready for Harry's Return?

Facebook/QuanticoABC

Sebastian Chen (David Lim) will meet Harry Doyle (Russell Tovey) again in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

According to spoilers, Harry will return to the United States after his long hiatus from the CIA. The agent had gone to England to see his family and reconnect with his old mentor. In real life, the storyline was created because Tovey had to exit the show at the time to prioritize his career in theater.

The Brit gained quite a following after playing the homosexual man in the ABC show. His character became involved with Sebastian, a fellow agent, but their blossoming romance was put on hold when Harry left.

At the same time, Sebastian had a wife when he became attracted to Harry. It was revealed later on that Carly Klapp (Paige Patterson) was a spy. She had been feeding the AIC information about the task force. Carly used her connection to Sebastian as a cover so that no one would suspect her. She was killed in the series when the CIA discovered her identity.

With Harry set to come back to Langley, there is a chance that he and Sebastian will reconnect. This time around, will they be able to make things work for them?

Meanwhile, in an interview with TVLine, series creator Joshua Safran teased the whereabouts of the main characters coming into season 3. Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) will still be on the run after exposing President Roarke's (Dennis Boutsikaris) evil plans. Clay (Hunter Parrish) and Maxine (Krysta Rodriguez) have eloped, while Shelby (Johanna Braddy) will reportedly be working at Quantico. Owen Hall (Blair Underwood) will stay with the CIA after Roarke failed to dismantle the agency.

"Roarke's plan was to start [the combined law-enforcement agency] after the Constitutional convention, but that had to happen first for that to really begin. So we were prepping everybody. But now it's back to being the FBI and the CIA. We hear that Owen is taking over Keyes' job and Shelby will be teaching at Quantico. And Raina and Nimah, Owen would like him to come work with him. So it will be interesting to see what happens," Safran said.

"Quantico" season 3 is rumored to air in 2018.