'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: New Showrunner Joins After Several Cast Members Leave Next Season

ABC "Quantico" is expected to return midseason on ABC.

A major overhaul is happening in the third season of "Quantico."

Aside from the departure of four of its series regulars, the terrorism-themed drama thriller will reportedly have a new showrunner in season 3 after series creator Josh Safran stepped down from the post in the previous season.

According to reports, Safran's vacant spot will be filled by "Code Black" creator Michael Seitzman. The latter is reportedly working on the plot of the show's upcoming season, which has been renewed by ABC for a 13-episode midseason order.

The series is expected to have a massive creative revamp after its ratings showed a major decline in season 2.

Meanwhile, reports reveal that major characters will no longer return for the next installment of "Quantico." It includes the Barclays' private security expert Harry Doyle (Russell Tovey) and CIA case officer Dayana Mampasi (Pearl Thusi). Both characters were introduced in season 2 where they helped the team solve the 2018 Hostage Crisis.

Also, series veterans Miranda Shaw (Aunjanue Ellis) and twins Neema and Raina Amin (Yasmine Al Massri) will also be missed in the third installment of "Quantico." Ellis' exit was confirmed in June, after Al Massri announced that she will not return to the show for season 3 on social media.

On the other hand, the lead character Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) is expected to return to the show next season. She will be joined by former lover Ryan Booth (Jake McLaughlin) and close friend Shelby Wyatt (Johanna Braddy).

Details about the plot of the next season of "Quantico" are still unrevealed. But it can be speculated that it will once again center on another case of terrorism attempt that Alex and her team will have to prevent before it can affect a lot of people.

ABC is expected to launch the premiere episode of "Quantico" season 3 in the middle half of the 2017–2018 fall season.