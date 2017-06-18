'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Owen Takes Over the CIA

Owen Hall (Blair Underwood) is ready to take control of the CIA in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Facebook/QuanticoABCOwen takes on a bigger responsiblity in the next season of "Quantico."

In an interview with TVLine, series creator Joshua Safran revealed the plans they have for Underwood's character in the next installment. According to him, they want Owen to take over Matthew Keyes' (Henry Czerny) position at Langley. After the successful operation to stop President Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris) and his cronies, Owen is more than ready to take on bigger responsibilities. While his skills are needed in training agents, it cannot be denied that he is also a good leader and will do well leading the CIA.

Safran also talked about Owen's love storyline and reiterated that he was never meant to be with Miranda (Aunjanue Ellis). The series creator credited the fans' positive reaction to the pair to Ellis' and Underwood's brilliant portrayal of their roles. According to him, the two had sizzling chemistry on camera, but their "affair" was never meant to be permanent.

"Owen and Miranda, that was never planned. All I can tell you is that Aunjanue [Ellis] and Blair [Underwood] have amazing chemistry, even when they are not trying to. [Laughs] There was never an Owen-Miranda plan. Aunjanue and Blair really liked each other as people, and they hadn't shared scenes this year... So when they finally got to work together, they're such great actors, they just loved playing off each other. I think it came across that they loved it a little bit too much," the EP told TVLine.

Meanwhile, recent reports revealed that actress Yasmine Al Massri, who portrayed twins Nimah and Raina, will not be returning in season 3. She announced her departure via her Instagram account, where she thanked the fans for the love and support she received while she was part of the series.

"Quantico" season 3 is rumored to air in 2018.