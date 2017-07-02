'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: What's Next for Shelby?

Facebook/QuanticoABC Shelby moves on in the next season of "Quantico."

Shelby (Johanna Braddy) is determined to move on from the setbacks in her life in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

During last season's finale, Shelby was shown working at Quantico. Two months after Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris) committed suicide, things were finally settling down for the main characters. Owen (Blair Underwood) was getting ready to take over the CIA, whereas Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) were miles away from the United States as they dreamed of starting a new life together.

It was announced recently that these four cast members are still series regulars and a part of season 3. Russell Tovey (who plays Harry) and Aunjanue Ellis (who plays Miranda) will also appear in some of the upcoming episodes. Yasmine Al Massri, who portrayed twins Nimah and Raina, and Pearl Thusi, who portrayed Dayana, will not be returning in the next installment. There will also be a new showrunner as Michael Seitzman has been asked to take over Josh Safran's spot.

As for the other characters, it still remains to be seen if they will be part of season 3. Clay's (Hunter Parrish) storyline is still sketchy. Last installment, he left Shelby and eloped with Maxine (Krysta Rodriguez).

Safran explained that Clay and Shelby were never meant to be. The fans are wondering, though, if he will return and bring back color to Shelby's world.

"We kind of modeled the relationship on The Way We Were, but unlike Barbra [Streisand]'s character, who has a bittersweet ending of watching [her love interest and his partner] go off together, it was going to be Shelby coming to the realization that she can be fully on her own, and does not need to have this relationship with somebody else define her. ... They did care for each other, they wanted to get together, but both of them knew it ultimately wouldn't be right even if it would be great," the EP detailed to Entertainment Weekly.

"Quantico" season 3 is expected to air in 2018.