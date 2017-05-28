'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Clay Want Another Chance With Shelby?

Shelby (Johanna Braddy) knows that she and Clay (Hunter Parrish) were never meant to be together in the ABC series "Quantico." Is there really no way for their brief affair to flourish?

During last season's finale, viewers saw Clay elope with Maxine (Krysta Rodriguez), leaving Shelby unsure of her feelings.

In the two months after Roarke (Dennis Boutsikaris) committed suicide when his constitutional convention failed, Shelby started working at Quantico. There was no news of the two and that did not surprise her. It truly looked like the end of their affair, but fans are still curious enough to wonder if that was it for the ex-couple.

In an interview with seattlepi, showrunner Joshua Safran said Shelby and Clay were not made for each other.

"If she had gotten together with Clay, I think people would understand that, but we always knew that they were never going to get together. Once we were building the character, it was going to be The Way We Were -- she's going to see him off with the woman that's right for him. She's not going to do that selfishly or selflessly, but she's going to do that because she's grown. She had learned her lesson," the EP said.

Although Clay ultimately chose Maxine and even ran away with her, there may still be a chance that he still likes Shelby. It is impossible for the fans to miss the chemistry between them. The showrunners may even be thinking of a scene where Clay will return and surprise Shelby at Quantico. It will be interesting to see if she is still open to a relationship with him if that happens.

Meanwhile, one of the storylines Hypable wants to see in season 3 is a normal couple's life for Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Ryan (Jake McLaughlin). The website posits that the time is right for the two to enjoy a normal date without worrying if the other is a spy or not.

"Quantico" season 3 is rumored to air in 2018.