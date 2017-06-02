'Quarry' Canceled by Cinemax After Debut Season; Show Caught in Cinemax Rebranding

Fans of "Quarry" will not be happy with the announcement made by the series co-creator as the show will not be making a return for a second season. The news comes about as Cinemax is in the middle of a re-branding drive which led it to go back to its roots as an action-oriented production house.

Michael D. Fuller, co-creator for the "Quarry" series, broke the news in an impromptu blog post on Wednesday, May 31. In an entry called "Water Runs Dry," Fuller went into detail on the circumstances that led HBO and Cinemax ultimately canceling the "Quarry" series even after a successful first season.

Among other factors, it is the unfortunate coincidence of HBO having a change of leadership and a late rebranding of Cinemax which combined to result in the cancellation of the series. Fuller himself noted that "Quarry" is just a victim of the uncompromising world of TV shows, and "it is what it is," Fuller noted, making a reference to Gamecocks as he did.

On their side, Cinemax has nothing but glowing praise for the Vietnam-era drama. "We are immensely proud of the work by all of the talented individuals who contributed to Quarry," Cinemax said in a statement delivered by a company representative. Their message went on to say that, after some consideration, the channel is leaving the story off the part where Mac swims across the Mississippi, according to Deadline.

"Quarry" along with historical medical drama "The Knick," was caught in the middle of a shift of direction for Cinemax. "The Knick" is ending after just two seasons in a fashion similar to the cancellation of "Quarry," as Cinemax looks to begin anew, building shows consistent with its new direction according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Kary Antholis, programming president for Cinemax, cited the group's return to "high-octane action dramas" as part of its efforts in recapturing the primetime market with shows like the female-led "Strike Back" reboot.