'QUBE 2' Official Teaser Trailer Released; Puzzle Game to Arrive in Early 2018

"QUBE 2," the sequel to Toxic Game's 2011 physics-based puzzle video game will be arriving early next year. The game was initially expected to be released this summer but has since been pushed back to 2018.

YouTube/Toxic Games A screenshot from the "QUBE 2" trailer.

First announced at this year's Game Developers Conference, one noticeable improvement for "QUBE 2" is a new 3-D environment. Aside from Toxic's staff, environmental artist Harry Corr, composer David Housden and writer Benjamin Hill also had a hand in the game's production.

Like its predecessor, "QUBE 2" will also feature a storyline, and for the first time, features multiple paths. Toxic stated that they want a more open world approach to the sequel with solutions not relegated to just one way of thinking.

A new teaser trailer has been released which features a few gameplay scenes. Once again, the player is put in the shoes of someone stuck in space. This time, it will be as British archaeologist, Amelia Cross, who meets another survivor, Emma.

"QUBE 2" will once again be set on a mysterious vessel lined with square paneled walls, floors and ceilings. Various areas of the vessel can be interacted with allowing the player to construct cube-based platforms, bridges and springs to progress.

The game has been likened to Valve's "Portal" game series with its first-person puzzle-solving and minimalist aesthetics. Toxic has said that they plan to maintain "shifting, environmental puzzles of the original" while at the same time combining them with Amelia's own quest for survival.

The original game was praised for its using established puzzle mechanics while adding a few of its own. The gradual increase of difficulty also made it beginner-friendly by introducing specific mechanics before moving on to larger puzzles.

A director's cut was re-released back in 2014 which added a story element to the game and a new musical score. An additional 10 levels were also added as well as support for the Oculus Rift.

"QUBE 2" is set to be released in early 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC and macOS.