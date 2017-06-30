Queen, Adam Lambert 'VR The Champions' App: What to Expect From the Live 3-D Concert Virtual Reality Experience

Queen and Adam Lambert have once again teamed up. This time, the music artists have collaborated with Universal Music Group to create the first-ever live 3-D concert virtual reality (VR) experience.

Facebook/AdamLambert Fans can watch Adam Lambert and Queen perform using the "VR the Champions" app.

Queen and Lambert are bringing their show to the homes of their fans and followers with this ingenious idea. Using the "VR the Champions" app, fans will be able to experience Queen and Lambert's show as if they were present at the actual venue. All they need is to download Universal's VR platform called VRTGO for $9.99.

Using the app, fans can "hover above the audience and even fly among the band members themselves, as they perform," as per the press release. They will be treated to 360-degree videos taken from Queen and Lambert's show in Barcelona in May 2016. They can also watch and listen to Lambert sing Queen classics like "Radio Ga Ga," "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions" via stereoscopic 4k with ambisonic audio.

The app is available for both iPhone and Android users. A VR headset is recommended but not necessary.

"This is the fulfillment of a dream," Queen's guitarist Brian May said. "Through this unique Virtual Reality creation, fans around the world will for the first time be able to experience the excitement and energy of a Queen show in their own homes."

The app launch comes as Lambert announced he's back on a "quasi-reunion tour" with the British rock band. The will perform at the KeyArena in Seattle this coming Saturday, July 1.

Lambert, who landed as a runner-up on "American Idol" season 8, started singing for Queen in 2011 with a debut appearance at the MTV Europe Music Video Awards. Then, the musicians embarked on a Queen + Lambert tour around Europe in 2012. The tour then extended to North America, Asia and Australia from 2014 to 2015. The group got back together for more shows in the U.S. this summer.