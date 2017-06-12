'Queen for 7 Days' Spoilers: Actors Reveal Behind-The-Scenes Secrets of KBS' Latest Period Drama

Ratings for "Queen for 7 Days" are starting to stabilize following its debuted on KBS2 at the end of May. Now, the cast of the romantic period drama is starting to talk about the production of the show.

KBS A behind-the-scenes photo of KBS' "Queen For 7 Days."

In a recent interview with Naver, actor Yeon Woo-Jin revealed his experience with all the underwater action scenes that he had to film as his character, Prince Jinseong-daegun/King Jungjong, in the series.

According to the actor, he and co-star Hwang Chan-Sung had to shoot a fight scene for the fourth episode of the series where their characters appeared as their grown-up versions for the first time.

"The initial shootings were difficult because it involved a lot of action. But we were able to shoot successfully by being attentive to each other," the actor stated.

He also recounted his most unforgettable experience during filming, saying, "The underwater scenes where Chansung and I shot in freezing cold weather were very memorable."

Meanwhile, actress Park Min Young revealed in an interview with KBS coolFM's Lee Soo Ji's Song Plaza that she feels confident whenever she cross-dresses for her role as Shin Chae-Kyung/Queen Dangyeong in the series, just like what happened in one of the scenes for the show's most recent episodes.

"On this week's episode of 'Queen for 7 Days,' I had to dress like a guy for one of the scenes, and when I did, the environment of the entire set improved," she stated.

The actress also mentioned that she believes cross-dressing suits her because she looks very boyish.

"Queen for 7 Days" is based on the real-life tragic love story of King Jungjong and Queen Dangyeong, who is known for being crowned and dethroned in just seven days.

The 20-episode South Korean series airs on KBS2 every Wednesday and Thursday.