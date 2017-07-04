'Queen for Seven Days' Spoilers: Lee Yoong and Lee Yeuk's Rivalry Continues

KBS "Queen for Seven Days" stars Park Min-young as the titular Queen Dangyeong of Joseon.

The complicated love triangle between Shin Chae Kyung (Park Min-young), Lee Yoong/King Yeonsangun (Lee Dong-gun), and Lee Yeok/Prince Jinseong Daegun (Yeon Woo-jin) will be explored on the next episode of "Queen for Seven Days."

The period drama series centers on the romance between Lee Yeok and Chae Kyung and their very brief period in power after being crowned as the king and queen for just seven days.

In the previous episode, King Yeonsangun forced Shin Chae Kyung to kiss him, and his brother Lee Yeok caught him in the act. This will make Lee Yeok think twice about his upcoming marriage to Chae Kyung.

This led to speculations that the half-brothers will end up as bitter rivals because of their feelings for Chae Kyung.

The trailer of the upcoming episode shows that Chae Kyung's father, Minister Shin Soo-geun (Jang Hyun-sung), will be asking Lee Yeok to take good care of her after their wedding.

According to the translated dialogue, the minister will tell the Prince that Chae Kyung's fate will depend on him. But the King is not pleased to see the intensifying relationship between his brother and the woman that he fell in love with. This could lead to a war between the two.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that despite their animosity on screen, the stars of "Queen for Seven Days" have better relationships with each other behind the cameras.

Reports reveal that KBS just dropped some behind-the-scenes images of the three lead cast members who seem to be having fun while filming the episodes for the romantic period drama despite the cold weather. They also appear to be supporting each other.

KBS is slated to air the next episode of "Queen for Seven Days" on Wednesday, July 5, then follow it up with another exciting episode on Thursday, July 6.