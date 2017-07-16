'Queen of the South' Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: Camila Needs New Distributor; Teresa Makes Difficult Choice

On the next episode of "Queen of the South" season 2, Camila (Veronica Falcón) will need to find a distributor to pay for the El Santo transactions. Meanwhile, Teresa (Alice Braga) will be making a very difficult decision.

Facebook/QueenonUSA Camila (Veronica Falcón) might force Teresa (Alice Braga) to make a very difficult decision.

"Queen of the South" season 2 episode 7 titled "El Precio De La Fe" will put Camila and Teresa in a tight situation. According to the synopsis, the deadline for the payment on their transaction with El Santo is looming, and Camila still needs a distributor to generate the money. Since Teresa has always been Camila's right hand, the latter will have the former search for the distributor that they need.

However, it appears that old foes will get in the way of the two in arranging business deals with new distributors.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Camila appears to be giving Teresa advice on how to find the perfect distributor for their business.

"Never go into business with someone unless you know what their weakness is," Camila tells her most trusted partner.

Out of curiosity, Teresa asks Camila what she thinks her weakness is. Then, a shot of Teresa and El Guero (Jon-Michael Ecker) appear next, indicating that he is her weakness.

Teresa tries to convince her boss that they can spare El Guero's life. However, Camila's response seems to give Teresa no other choice.

"He's a snitch Teresa. He can't be trusted. You'll have to learn to control your weaknesses before it costs you your life," Camila says frankly.

Teresa will have a very hard time if the time comes that she needs to take El Guero's life. At the end of the promo, El Guero tells Teresa, "No place I'd rather be than right here with you."

Catch "Queen of the South" season 2 every Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on USA.