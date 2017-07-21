'Queen of the South' Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers: Teresa Heads to Chicago

Facebook/Queen of the South Next week's episode 8 of "Queen of the South" season 2 will feature Teresa heading to Chicago for another mission.

Next week's episode of "Queen of the South" season 2 will feature Teresa (Alice Braga) in an unfamiliar territory, Chicago.

The just concluded episode 7 of "Queen of the South" season 2 featured Teresa's courageous move to take a metric ton of cocaine from El Santo. Because of her bold move, Teresa's rank in Camila's (Verónica Falcón) organization has now moved a notch higher and will be sent on another mission on next week's episode.

The synopsis of next "Queen of the South" season 2 episode 8 reveals that Camila will be sending Teresa and her crew to the Windy City to ensure a meeting with an elusive drug lord. According to spoiler reports, the upcoming episode comes with a title "Sacar Con Sifón el Mar," which translates to "Siphon the Sea" in English.

While it remains unclear as to how this upcoming episode will pan out, it is suspected that it has something to do with Teresa's desire to make something happen. Hence, she agrees to be sent by Camila to Chicago. Although it is possible for Teresa to resolve whatever she needs to resolve in this particular episode, it is said that that there is a possibility that the mission will leave her in one bad position for the rest of season 2.

On the other hand, it is also suspected that Teresa's trip to Chicago may pave the way for a "Chicago P.D." – "Queen of the South" crossover. After all, with USA Network, where "Queen of the South" airs, and NBC, where "Chicago P.D." airs, being under the same parent company, a crossover between the two shows is not a remote possibility.

Will Teresa succeed in her mission in Chicago or find herself in hot waters? Will next week's episode really lead to a "Chicago P.D." crossover?

Find out when "Queen of the South" season 2 episode 7 airs over USA Network at 10/9C on July 27.