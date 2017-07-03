'Queen of the South' Season 2 News, Spoilers: Teresa Does Business With a New Supplier

Facebook/QueenonUSA Teresa (Alice Braga) looks for a new supplier to expand their cartel business.

Teresa (Alice Braga) will be looking to do business with a new supplier on episode 5 of "Queen of the South" season 2. Meanwhile, Braga recently shared her experience of being the lead character in the series.

Previously on "Queen of the South" season 2, Teresa earned her ranks with her boss, Camila Vargas (Veronica Falcon). She sabotaged the business of other drug lords by stealing their stash and gave Camila's cartel a boost. She also escaped from the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) noses and got James (Peter Gadiot) away from the border vigilantes in Texas.

In the next episode of "Queen of the South" season 2, Teresa will expand Camila's cartel with a new supplier. Along with James and Guero (Jon-Michael Ecker), Teresa will look to make business with El Santo, a dangerous and secretive narco-cult leader in Bolivia.

Braga, who is a Brazil native, shared with Daily News how she felt about her character.

"I loved the core of the character, what she represented and what her journey was," the actress said, while also sharing that she fell in love with Teresa after reading the best-selling book — authored by Arturo Pérez-Reverte — which the series was adapted from.

Given the crime-filled background of her character, Braga admitted that the biggest challenge for her is to maintain the humanity of her character for the viewers of the show to relate to.

"The biggest challenge is keeping the core alive and grounding it, humanizing it. Not to be the good guy or the bad guy, but humanizing it to be truthful," she said.

On the topic of the show featuring the stereotypes about Mexicans, Braga explained that she just continues to find the balance between the showrunners and the audience.

"I keep trying to be aligned ... with people who are in charge of creating the show, saying: 'We should not glamorize (violence).' ... Even though it's hard ... because you want to please the audience with the action," Braga revealed.

Watch "Queen of the South" season 2 every Thursday night at 10 p.m. EDT on USA.