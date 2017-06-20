'Queen Sugar' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Personal Conflicts Befall the Bordelon Siblings in Two-Night Special Premiere

A new 16-episode season of the American drama series "Queen Sugar" is premiering with a two-episode special airing in two consecutive nights. Will a huge conflict over the Bordelon's 800-acre sugar cane farm cause a break among the siblings?

Facebook/queensugarownPromotional banner for the drama series "Queen Sugar" featuring the Bordelon siblings: Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), Nova (Rutina Wesley), and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner).

In the final episode of the second season, the youngest Bordelon, Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), chanced upon a locked box containing a revised will and letter from his late father, telling him that the entire farm was his. Will Ralph Angel pursue his right to the farm, especially following his sister Charley's (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) constant dismissal of his ideas?

At the recently held 21st annual American Black Film Festival, actor Siriboe told Deadline that the upcoming season will be showing the Bordelon siblings trying to stay together for the sake of building the business, while also trying to stay true to themselves in the midst of internal and external pressures.

"We really see the dynamic of them all working it out," Siriboe said.

Additionally, actor Nicholas L. Ashe, who plays Charley's son Micah, added that other than the drama surrounding the Bordelon family business, season 2 will also be tackling some timely issues like police brutality and the"abuse of power and how these can ruin both a person and his family.

According to the official synopsis for the episode 1 titled "After the Winter," Ralph Angel will try to find his footing on the farm as Charley remains entangled with her husband Davis (Timon Kyle Durrett), and Nova rises above her grief over her broken relationship with Calvin (Greg Vaughan) by holding a community fundraiser. Aunt Violet (Tina Lifford) will also be confronting her feelings for Hollywood (Omar J. Dorsey), while Micah experiences a dangerous encounter with the police.

Episode 2 titled "To Usward," will find Charley being blindsided during her final divorce mediation while Ralph Angel comes up with an idea to bring some progress to the farm. On the other hand, Aunt Violet will also learn that Hollywood might have been involved in a fatal accident.

"Queen Sugar" season 2 will be premiering on Tuesday, June 20, at 10 p.m. EDT on OWN. The second episode follows on Wednesday, June 21, in the same timeslot.