'Queen Sugar' Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers: Farm Duties and Family Issues Will Collide for Charley in Upcoming Episode

Will the plucky Bordelon sibling Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) take on more than she can handle as the second season of OWN's drama series "Queen Sugar" continues?

Facebook/queensugarownPromotional banner for the drama series "Queen Sugar" featuring the Bordelon siblings: Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), Nova (Rutina Wesley), and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner).

In the two-night premiere of the said series, Remy (Dondre Whitfield) gave Charley a warning about her determination to bring their sugar farm back to prominence, even if it meant taking on the area's sugar giants. According to Remy, Saint Josephine is filled with people like Charley, who thought of taking on more than they can chew and ended up leaving bodies in their wake.

However, Charley's strong character will not allow her to back down from even that kind of challenge, and the Bordelon sibling is now more determined than ever to regain their family's legacy.

But this is not the only issue that dares to challenge Charley's resilience. In the upcoming third episode titled "What Do I Care For Morning," Charley will find herself confronting Davis (Timon Kyle Durrett) about their custody arrangement while their teenage son Micah (Nicholas L. Ashe) finds comfort in his aunt Nova's (Rutina Wesley) place. How will her ongoing filial issues affect her ambitious plans for the farm?

Meanwhile, Aunt Violet (Tina Lifford) will come to realize that her time with her beau, Hollywood (Omar J. Dorsey), may be short-lived. Nova will be on her way to a symposium, and she will reportedly meet someone there. On the other hand, the youngest Bordelon sibling, Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), will confront Jacob (Lea Coco), the owner of the Boudreaux Mill, about spying on his property.

The premiere episode of the second season has reportedly gained the show's highest ratings ever, averaging a 2.1 rating in the key women 25–54 demographic, as well as scoring a total of 2.3 million viewers, making it the number two cable telecast for women on Tuesday, June 20. The premiere episode was also the number one most viewed series with women in its time slot according to Nielsen data.

"Queen Sugar" season 2 episode 3 airs on Wednesday, June 28, at 10 p.m. EDT on OWN.