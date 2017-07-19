Quentin Tarantino to Direct Film Based on Manson Family Murders; Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence Eyed for Parts

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Quentin Tarantino will be directing a film based on the Manson Family murders.

A film based on the 1969 Manson Family murders is in the works, with Quentin Tarantino set to direct and a few stars rumored to be in the mix.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to get wind of the news that Tarantino was developing a film based on the horrific true crime. The screenplay was apparently put together by the director himself, and he has already been talking to some famous stars to appear in the film.

Since it is still early on in the project's life, nothing concrete has been announced, though Tarantino has reportedly already spoken to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence. Tarantino previously worked with Pitt on "Inglourious Basterds."

It has yet to be confirmed which characters Pitt and Lawrence were approached to play. Deadline reported that Pitt was being eyed to play the detective who investigated the Manson Family case. Meanwhile, Lawrence is believed to have been asked to portray Sharon Tate, an actress who was one of Manson's victims.

Another star reportedly joining the film is Samuel L. Jackson, whom Tarantino has frequently collaborated with. The director also apparently met with Margot Robbie for the part of Tate.

It would certainly be interesting to see the film unfold, especially with Tarantino's directing style. However, the director has yet to contact Debra Tate, Sharon's sister. Debra owns the rights to Sharon's image and likeness. Debra also told TMZ that she would prefer that the role go to Robbie instead of Lawrence.

For those who are unaware, the Manson Family murders took place in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles, California. Charles Manson and his followers entered a house and brutally killed five people, including Tate.

Tarantino is known for directing "Pulp Fiction," "Django Unchained" and "The Hateful Eight," among other films. The two-time Academy Award winner recently got engaged to Israeli girlfriend Daniela Pick, who is the daughter of the famous musician Tzvika Pick.

The untitled film is intended to start production in the summer of next year.