Quentin Tarantino to Direct Film on Manson Family Murder; Margot Robbie to Star as Sharon Tate?

Reuters/File Quentin Tarantino to pen and direct Manson Family murder

Known for directing and making iconic films from "Kill Bill" to "Inglorious Basterds," Quentin Tarantino has made the headlines again after news broke that he is in negotiation with several well-known celebrities for his new film. Tarantino's next movie will be focusing on his unique take on the Manson Family murders.

The title of Tarantino's upcoming film is still unknown, but The Hollywood Reporter was told by sources that it was written by the filmmaker himself and that he will also be its director. Harvey and Bob Weinstein are involved in the project. However, fans are still unsure as to what role they will have in the film. Considering that they produced Tarantino's other films, the same might apply to the highly anticipated and publicized film.

Tarantino is currently refining the script and is in the final processes. Several reports also indicate that he has met with Brad Pitt as well as Jennifer Lawrence. There is a lot of talk as to who could be featured in the next Tarantino film, but the crew would need someone to play as Sharon Tate, the wife of critically acclaimed Roman Polanski. She was slain in a brutal murder that caught the country's attention and horrified many.

According to Deadline, Tarantino was reportedly in talks with Margot Robbie to play as Tate. Samuel L. Jackson has also been contacted for an unknown role. Many are doubting that he would play a minor role, considering his fruitful relationship with the award-winning filmmaker.

There is limited information on Tarantino's next film, but his fans are definitely paying especially close attention. No one has said anything about the script yet or how different is Tarantino's take on the tragedy is setting out to document in filmmaking history. The Manson Family murders film will start shooting next summer, but other than that, no further details are known.