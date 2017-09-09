R.I.P. Google Drive: App To Shut Down Next March

REUTERS/Mark Blinch A neon Google logo is seen as employees work at the new Google office in Toronto.

Google Drive users are urged to install its replacement after the search engine company announced that it will be replacing the software for personal computers with the new Backup and Sync. The new app will do the same basic function but takes in more files.

Google announced in July that it will shut down support for the Drive app on March. The announcement also detailed the tech giant's transition plan which says it will stop supporting the app starting Dec. 11. This means that PC and Mac users using the app will no longer be able to access their files that are stored in the app.

The replacement, Backup and Sync, is an all-encompassing consumer app that replaces both the standalone Google Drive and Google Photos Uploader apps and molds them into one. Its basic functionality is the same with the aforementioned apps and also works the same way.

Google is also set to roll out Drive File Stream, the Backup and Sync's premium version. Aside from the features found in Backup and Sync, Drive File Stream saves space on the user's local drive while also providing access to their Google Drive files on demand, directly from their computer.

The two apps reflect the growing importance of cloud computing in today's modern internet landscape. Gone are the days where files are anchored to just one computer, accessible only through that platform. With the advent of Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Apple iCloud, and Google Backup and Sync, the computer's function is now to give access to these files and if necessary, make changes to them.

Users are advised to make the transition to Backup and Sync now to get the transition out of the way instead of waiting until Dec. 11. There's no stopping it so users might as well get it over with even though they have been used to the Google Drive for so long.

R. I. P. Google Drive April 24, 2012 - March 12, 2018.