Radeon RX Vega Release Updates: Commercial Edition of AMD GPU to Arrive Late July

While it was thought that AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) would finally drop the AMD Radeon RX Vega at the ongoing Computex 2017 event in Taiwan, it is has been announced that the Frontier Edition of the highly anticipated GPU (graphics processing unit) will arrive before this month ends while its commercial version will be dropped by the end of July.

Facebook/AMDThe Frontier Edition of the AMD Radeon RX Vega is slated to arrive on June 27

AMD recently grabbed headlines upon its announcement at the Computex 2017 that it is releasing Ryzen processors and gaming laptops. However, contrary to earlier assumptions, the company did not release its highly anticipated AMD Radeon RX Vega.

Despite the non-release of the highly anticipated GPU at the event in Taiwan, AMD has announced that the Frontier Edition of the GPU will arrive on June 27 while the RX Vega line will be launched at the SIGGRAPH (Special Interest Group on Computer GRAPHics and Interactive Techniques) 2017 by the end of July.

To recall, AMD previously said that they would be releasing the Vega graphics cards within the first half of 2017. As the company has already exhibited a working Vega 10 GPU for its Ryzen CPUs, it is now believed that there is no more stopping the AMD Radeon RX Vega from arriving within its slated timeframe.

To the uninitiated, the AMD Radeon RX Vega Frontier Edition features the next-gen graphics architecture.This GPU is meant to cater to the needs of professional users for machine learning, AI applications, heavyweight video editing, and many other professional applications.

Hardcore gamers, though, won't have to wait that long for the arrival of the AMD Radeon RX Vega as AMD will be releasing it a month later. However, it is suspected that the appearance of the consumer edition of the graphic cards at the upcoming SIGGRAPH 2017 will only be an initial reveal of the hardware and may not really be an actual launch. Hence, it is likely for the consumer edition of the AMD Radeon RX Vega to hit the shelves middle of August or earlier.