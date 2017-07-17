'Rainbow Six' Movie News: Ryan Reynolds May Portray Lead Role

Ubisoft Ubisoft introduces the Operation Health project for "Rainbow Six Siege" which will bring in three phases of major game updates with the goal of making sure the servers remain in top condition for the years to come.

Since talks about a possible "Rainbow Six" film surfaced in 2004, nothing has been heard again about the project. Some fans who once hoped for the movie to materialize have already given up that it will ever hit theaters, especially since its proponents have been quiet about their plans for it for more than a decade. However, new reports claim that "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds might star in the movie, which suggests that the project may now be picking up its pace.

Recent reports claim that Hollywood producer Akiva Goldsman is currently working on several projects, and one of them is the "Rainbow Six" movie. He is speculated to be in talks with Reynolds for him to top-bill the film as ex-Navy SEAL John Clark.

The "Rainbow Six" movie will be based on the "Rainbow Six" franchise by Tom Clancy. In the original novel that was published in 1998, John Clark is a former Navy SEAL who is now a member of an elite counter-terrorism group. The novel was soon adapted into a video game franchise.

The video game franchise became so successful that it even surpassed the popularity and success of the original novel in terms of earnings. In fact, most people today associate the "Rainbow Six" title more to the video game than the novel.

The "Rainbow Six" video game series is highly popular among gamers, although it was also widely commented on by critics. Since Ubisoft was the one that produced the game franchise, it is highly likely that Ubisoft Motion Pictures will also be the movie's producer. Three years ago, the company announced that it would adapt six video game franchises into films. One of those films, "Assassin's Creed," was released last year.

As of now, details about the upcoming "Rainbow Six" movie remain scarce so fans should stay tuned for more updates.