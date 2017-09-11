'Rainbow Six Siege: Blood Orchid' Gameplay News: Latest Update Brings New Operators; Set in a Hong Kong Theme Park

Twitter/@Rainbow6Game Promotional image for "Rainbow Six Siege: Blood Orchids"

Ubisoft recently unveiled the newest major update for "Rainbow Six Siege" called "Blood Orchid." As expected, it featured new operators and other game contents. Interestingly, it was also set in an abandoned theme park in Hong Kong.

One of the highlights in every major update for "Rainbow Six Siege" is the addition of new Special Duties Unit Operators who are tasked to complete missions in all-new maps also brought by each patch.

In the much-awaited Hong Kong season for "Rainbow Six Siege," Ubisoft introduced SDU Operators Ying and Lesion.

Between the two, Ying is the attacker, which makes Lesion the defensive operator. The former's primary weapons are rifles T-95 LSW and SIX12. Meanwhile, Lesion's main guns include the SIX12 SD and T-5 SMG. Both their speed and armor are at medium strength.

According to the characters' descriptions, Ying's attack prowess was developed after she has been trained for "short-range power and combat skills." Meanwhile, Lesion's skills are rooted to when he was still helping in his father's work at the shipyard. Later, he was known for his "natural calm while handling highly corrosive substances."

Apart from Ying and Lesion, the Blood Orchids update also brings a third operator to the game named Ela. Players will recall that Ubisoft canceled its standalone Poland season to give way for the game's Operation Health.

However, developers promised to insert some of the contents intended for the Poland season into other upcoming major updates – Ela was one of those.

Ela is a defensive operator with primary weapons Scorpion EVO 3 A1 and F0-12. One of Ela's unique abilities is the capacity to let out one final concussion mine after suffering a severe injury.

As mentioned, the Hong Kong season update will mainly take place in an abandoned theme park within the state. Ubisoft described the map as a "challenging perimeter" for the new operators. "Get ready to discover a colorful and eclectic new map filled with dynamic and fast-paced face-offs," Ubisoft added.

"Blood Orchid" also came with the latest improvements and game fixes detailed by Ubisoft in its release notes.