'Rainbow Six Siege Blood Orchid' Update: Game Features Three New Operators, Abilities, Theme Park Map

Twitter courtesy of Rainbow Six Siege 'Operation Blood Orchid' will be released for the live version of 'Rainbow Six Siege' on Sept. 5

The long wait is finally over for "Rainbow Six Siege" fans. Operation Blood Orchid, the biggest "Rainbow Six Siege" update to date, arrived this week and featured new operators and abilities for players. Prior to that, game developer Ubisoft dropped the final trailer for the update and showed the game's new operators, abilities and map.

The trailer offered a glimpse of the new operators Ying, Lesion, and Ela, their special and unique abilities, and the new Theme Park. Avid fans of the game know that Ying and Lesion were first introduced in the Hong Kong expansion, while Ela was a carryover from the Poland update that was canceled previously. Currently, Year 2 season pass holders can already have access to all the three new operators, while non-Year 2 season pass holders will have to wait a bit longer as the new operators will be available to them starting Sept. 12.

While the update comes with three new operators, the trailer revealed that season 3 of the "Rainbow Six Siege" will apply some changes to all the pre-existing operators and maps. These changes involve revamped textures, improved dynamic and static lighting, more vibrant sky domes and more options for customization. The detailed Blood Orchid patch notes also detail that the weapons present in the game prior to the update would be enhanced, as well as the facial animations.

As announced by Ubisoft, the update also came with new servers, whose purpose was to "bring significant improvements to stability, connectivity, FPS, rubberbanding and overall performance. To give rubberbanding and teleporting some ease, the game developer also added a new physics system to the game.

Blood Orchid is the final leg of "Rainbow Six Siege's" Operation Health, which was launched to ease some of the issues that players previously had with the game. However, Ubisoft vowed to keep optimizing the title in the future to give the best gaming experience possible to players.