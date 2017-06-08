'Rainbow Six Siege' Bonus Event News: Get 50 Percent More Renown Per Game; 43 New Charms Found in Test Server

Ubisoft is moving forward with the launch of the "Rainbow Six Siege" bonus event to compensate viewers for the inconvenience caused by the server outage earlier this week.

Ubisoft The official poster for "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege."

The "Rainbow Six Siege" servers became unresponsive on Tuesday, June 6, with players reporting multiple server issues. Servers were down for around three hours or so. The problem was resolved later that day, after which Ubisoft announced the release of bonus material to make up for the inconvenience caused to players.

"In light of today's outage, as well as the delay for 2.2.1's deployment to PC, we have activated a 50 percent Bonus Renown Event that will run for the next 48 hours," Ubisoft confirmed. "There will be a maintenance tomorrow, and any downtime incurred as a result of that maintenance will be added to the end of the Bonus Renown Event's timer, ensuring that you receive a full 48 hours of 50 percent more Renown!"

The "Rainbow Six Siege" event will reward players with 50 percent bonus Renown for each game played. The event is available on the Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.

Aside from the compensation given to players, Ubisoft is still pushing to improve their servers' stability by implementing their Technical Test Servers. With a more controlled environment, developers will test new features, gameplay adjustments and other improvements.

A user on Reddit found 43 new Universal Charms in one of the Technical Test Servers. These Charms can be applied to any weapon inside "Rainbow Six Siege" and are said to be purely cosmetic. Most of the new charms cost 81 R6 Credits or 3375 Renown. More expensive ones can range from 400 R6 Credits or 18,000 Renown.

Although Ubisoft has not given an official statement as to when these Universal Charms may be made available in the game, many speculate that these will be included in an upcoming game patch.