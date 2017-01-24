'Rainbow Six Siege' DLC News: More Details About 'Operation Velvet Shell' Revealed, New Coastline Map Previewed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new downloadable content pack is set to be released for "Rainbow Six Siege" soon, and developers have already given players an early look at what it will feature.

Twitter courtesy of Rainbow Six Siege'Operation Velvet Shell' is the next DLC pack expected to be released for 'Rainbow Six Siege'

The upcoming DLC pack – known as "Operation Velvet Shell" – is based on the country of Spain, and specifically, players will soon be able to visit the scenic island of Ibiza.

Developers provided fans with a sneak peek of the new map known as Coastline via a recently released trailer.

In the video, players will be able to see what looks like a sprawling resort set on the island of Ibiza. The interior settings featured in the new map are bathed in bright purple lighting and decorated with exquisitely designed pieces of furniture.

It's a place seemingly too beautiful to ruin, but that may be exactly what players will do once the "Operation Velvet Shell" DLC pack is released for "Rainbow Six Siege."

Aside from the trailer, developers also released a new teaser image that features the map. If players look closely enough, they may even be able to see the new operators who will also be coming to the game in the near future.

Along with the aforementioned features, "Operation Velvet Shell" is also expected to introduce new weapons to the game.

New pieces of equipment are also expected to be included in "Operation Velvet Shell," according to the Year 2 DLC roadmap posted on the game's official website.

An exact release date for this particular add-on has not been announced just yet, though developers are expected to reveal even more about it early next month.

Following the release of "Operation Velvet Shell," three more DLC packs are slated to be made available this year. The Season Two add-on will focus on Hong Kong, while Season 3 will take players to Poland. The Season Four DLC pack is expected to feature South Korea.

More news about the additions coming to "Rainbow Six Siege" should be made available soon.