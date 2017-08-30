'Rainbow Six Siege' Gameplay News: Ubisoft Announces Huge Map Rotation Changes

"Rainbow Six Siege" season 3 is almost here, and Ubisoft is gearing up for the next month of league matches with major changes to their map playlists. Ranked game mode maps are now in line with those used for the Pro League ladder, while the Casual game mode selection has been streamlined as well.

Ubisoft/Rainbow Six Siege In order to allow our players to hone their skills in the most competitive environment available, "Rainbow Six Siege" developers are reducing the total number of maps in the Ranked map rotation.

The development team behind "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" has just posted an update about their progress for season 3 progress on their official blog, and Ubisoft has decided to clean house when it comes to their map playlists for Ranked and Casual game modes.

The map rotation for the Ranked playlist now follows those used for the competitive Pro scene, which almost always uses nine maps for their events. This means that Ubisoft has cut down on the number of maps appearing for their Ranked mode, aside from a few other changes.

Season 3 players will now be playing on the same maps that Ubisoft endorses for their Pro League "Rainbow Six" events. After the rank resets at the start of the new season, players can then enjoy the new Ranked and ESL Pro League playlists, which both include "Bank," "Clubhouse," "Oregon," "Kafe," "Consulate," "Chalet," "Border," "Coastline," and "Skyscraper" in their new map rotations.

New maps that are being added in the course of the new season will be kept to the Casual and Custom game modes, ensuring that only those maps that has been thoroughly vetted for glitches or exploits make it to the ranked leagues.

Casual game modes, meanwhile, have their playlist streamlined to fifteen maps, ensuring that new players have enough time to get familiar with each one before trying out the Ranked or Pro league ladders. "Kanal," "Hereford," "University," "House," "Plane," and "Theme Park" add to the maps included in the Ranked game mode for the more casual leagues.

All maps will remain available in Custom matches, as well.

The video below shows off the new operators and their unique combat styles, with more agents coming soon to "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" in their "Operation Blood Orchid" update due to arrive next week Tuesday, Sep. 5.