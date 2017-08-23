'Rainbow Six Siege' Is Free to Play This Weekend

Facebook/Rainbow6 "Rainbow Six Siege" will be free to play on all platforms from Aug. 24 to 28.

Ubisoft's tactical shooter video game, "Rainbow Six Siege," will be free to play this weekend.

The developer has announced that players from different platforms will get to try a limited time trial of the game prior to its next update. PlayStation Plus members, Xbox One users and PC gamers will all have the opportunity to play "Rainbow Six Siege" from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28. Those who are interested in purchasing the game will get 50 percent off if they buy if from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4.

Ubisoft promised that the progress made by players during the free trial would be applied in the full game.

Chris Watters, one of the company's communications specialists, said in PlayStation's blog that this is a chance for many to brush up on the basics before the "Operation Blood Orchid" update is released in September.

"The free weekend is a great time to get into Siege and learn some of the basics before the tentative September 5 launch of Operation Blood Orchid, the biggest update for Rainbow Six Siege since its launch. Three new Operators (two from Hong Kong's SDU and one from Poland's GROM) bring three new gadgets into the mix, while a new map sends players to a creepy, run-down theme park set in Hong Kong. We've got some tips on how to run the new Operators and make your presence felt when the new content hits," Watters said.

The upcoming update then arrives on Aug. 29 on the PC Technical Test Server, while the full launch in all platforms will be on Sept. 5.

"Operation Blood Orchid" will reportedly introduce a new version of the tactical shooter and also adds a map of a new "creepy, run-down" theme park located in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the three new operators will also bring with them three new devices that may be used in the game. The update is also said to improve the team's intelligence-gathering capability by allowing them to launch two drones at the same time.

Eurogamer reported that while "Rainbow Six Siege" started with not so favorable reviews when it was released, Ubisoft has been working hard to provide new interesting contents to the game.