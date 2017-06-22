'Rainbow Six Siege' News: Additional Challenges, Patch 2.1 Now Live

It is a busy time for "Rainbow Six Siege" players, as new challenges are now live and even Patch 2.1 has been released.

Twitter courtesy of Rainbow Six SiegeThe 'Summer Solstice Challenge' is currently live inside 'Rainbow Six Siege'

Starting with the new challenges, there are two that players can participate in right now.

The first of these is the Ubisoft Club Challenge known as the "Summer Solstice Challenge." Two new charms have been put up for grabs courtesy of this event.

If players manage to reach the rank of MVP with a score of 3,000, they will then be able to receive the Mother charm. Players who do even better than that, as they become the MVP while also tallying a score of 3,800, will be able to call the Talisman charm their own.

The second one players can try out is the "Thatcher Birthday Challenge." In order to successfully complete this particular challenge, players will need to win 20 rounds while using the S.A.S. Players who are able to accomplish this feat will then be rewarded for their effort with the Thatcher Medallion charm.

After "Rainbow Six Siege" players complete these challenges and obtain their rewards, they will need to restart so that these items will appear in their charm loadouts.

Both the "Summer Solstice Challenge" and the "Thatcher Birthday Challenge" will remain live inside the game until June 27.

In addition to the new challenges, Patch 2.1 also went live just recently inside the game.

Among the notable features of Patch 2.1 are 1-Step and Interactive Matchmaking.

Developers have also included changes to hitboxes. With these changes applied, articles of clothing and accessories will no longer be included in the hitboxes.

Balancing and weapon changes are also coming to the game via Patch 2.1 and even some exploits have been addressed.

Several game bugs have also been eliminated.

More news about any other additions and changes coming to "Rainbow Six Siege" should be made available in the near future.