'Rainbow Six Siege' News: Contents of 'Operation Blood Orchid' To Be Shown on Aug. 26

Twitter courtesy of Ubisoft A new map and three additional Operators are included in 'Operation Blood Orchid'

"Rainbow Six Siege" players will be able to feast their eyes on some new content later this month, as "Operation Blood Orchid" has been given a reveal date.

Fans who want to check out the upcoming additions can tune in to an upcoming livestream that will be taking place during Gamescom. To be more specific, the livestream will air on Aug. 26 and will showcase the different elements included in "Operation Blood Orchid."

Developers provided a brief summary of what was included in the new downloadable content pack and shared that it will feature three new Operators as well as an additional map.

The new map will be based on Hong Kong, according to a recent post on Ubiblog.

Thus far, the identities of the three Operators have not been revealed just yet, though two of them are from Hong Kong while the other is from Poland, Eurogamer reported.

For "Rainbow Six Siege" fans who simply cannot wait until the 26th to learn more about the new Operators, there was a recently released video that provided a quick look at the contents of "Operation Blood Orchid," as well as one of the Operators.

Over on Twitter, some fans were already breaking down the quick appearance that one of the new Operators made in the video. They were even trying to figure out this new Operator's special abilities, though that was obviously difficult to do with the developers themselves remaining quiet.

The good news for players is that they will not have to wait that much longer to try out the new Operators and the additional map themselves.

The map is set to be released for free on Aug 29, while the new Operators will be made accessible to season pass owners on the same day. Players who do not have the season pass will have to wait until Sept. 5 before they are given access to the Operators.

"Rainbow Six Siege" players can also expect to find new customization items inside "Operation Blood Orchid."