'Rainbow Six Siege' News: Easter-Themed Items Available for Players to Acquire

"Rainbow Six Siege" players have some new items they can work on getting, and these are the ones just right for Easter.

Twitter courtesy of Rainbow Six SiegeNew Easter-themed items are now available inside 'Rainbow Six Siege'

Players can now acquire new weapon charms that feature that distinct Easter theme by completing the latest Community Challenge.

Specifically, there are two objectives players need to complete in the Easter Community Challenge in order to get the additional weapon charms.

The first part of the challenge requires players to earn the MVP rank with at least 2,500 points. Successfully doing this means that the players can now obtain the Egg Hunt charm.

The second part of the challenge asks players to once again earn the MVP rank, but this time around, they will do so with 4,500 points. If players are able to complete this challenge, then they can the Fudge Bunny charm.

According to a new post on the game's official website, players first need to activate the aforementioned challenge via the Ubisoft Club app so that they can receive the charms.

"Rainbow Six Siege" players have until April 21 to finish the Easter Community Challenge and earn the weapon charms.

In related news, a new downloadable content pack is currently expected to be released for the game sometime next month, and this one is expected to focus on Hong Kong.

While developers have yet to detail the contents of this new DLC pack, some players have seemingly already discovered important details about it.

For instance, Redditor "dirtydanisreal" shared in a post that there were references in the game's files to Operators named Caltrop and Dazzler, and these two may be the new ones introduced via the Hong Kong DLC pack.

In a separate Reddit post, "Major_Blackbird" also revealed that a name for what is possibly a new map was also in the game's files. The name discovered, for those curious, is Theme Park.

More news about the DLC additions coming to "Rainbow Six Siege" should be made available in the near future.