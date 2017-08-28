'Rainbow Six Siege' News: 'Operation Blood Orchid' To Be Playable Via the Technical Test Server on Aug. 29

Contents of 'Operation Blood Orchid' expected to be released for the live game on Sept. 5

"Operation Blood Orchid" is going to bring a new map, three additional Operators and a bunch of fixes to "Rainbow Six Siege," and some players will be able to check out all of that before this month is over.

Announced just recently, the new expansion pack is heading to the game's Technical Test Server.

PC players will be able to try out the new features in the expansion pack as soon as it goes live on the TTS on Aug. 29. There will also be some lucky console players who will be given the opportunity to try out what is inside "Operation Blood Orchid" before launch day. Console players can find out if they can access "Operation Blood Orchid" via the TTS by checking the Uplay PC app.

Developers have opted to make the contents of the expansion pack available via the TTS so that they can ensure that its official rollout goes smoothly once the time for that arrives.

Once "Operation Blood Orchid" enters the TTS, players can start to see which of the new Operators work well with their preferred playstyle.

The first of three Operators is the attacker Ying from the Hong Kong CTU. Ying is capable of using three different types of Candela devices inside the game. These Candela devices can blind opponents unfortunate enough to be in range, but Ying will remain unaffected, thanks to the special glasses she is wearing, according to a recent Ubiblog post.

The second Operator from Hong Kong is Lesion, and he can deploy Gu mines which in turn are capable of hitting opponents with poison needles.

Finally, "Operation Blood Orchid" also includes the Polish Operator Ela. Ela's also a defender and she likes to use Grzmot mines that can stun and adversely affect the senses of opponents who trigger them.

"Operation Blood Orchid" also features the map known as Theme Park.

Following the TTS run, "Rainbow Six Siege" players can expect "Operation Blood Orchid" to be released for the live game on Sept. 5, though non-season pass owners will only be able to purchase the new Operators a week after that day.