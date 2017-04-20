'Rainbow Six Siege' News, Update: Shakespeare Community Challenge to Last Until April 25

There is good news for "Rainbow Six Siege" players. A new challenge has sprouted and a new item is in store for those who are able to complete it. Ubisoft calls it Shakespeare's Community Challenge.

According to PVPLive, Shakespeare's Community Challenge entails a hard task that players must accomplish.

First, players should participate as a defending player and win 15 rounds in that position in order to qualify for the prize. To join the challenge, players need to go to the Ubisoft Club application and activate Shakespeare's Community Challenge. After doing this, players can proceed with the task.

It may seem a little daunting at first, and quitting will definitely be enticing if it becomes too hard to manage. However, players who carry on and achieve their goal will win a Union Jack charm.

Players who win the charm need not worry should the item not appear in the inventory, though. The game must be restarted in order for the Union Jack charm to show up.

Those who are interested in participating in the challenge only have until Tuesday to complete it. The Shakespeare Community Challenge began on April 18 and will end on April 25 at 8 a.m. EDT.

This is not the first time Ubisoft has put out a challenge for "Rainbow Six Siege" players, though. In fact, the Easter Challenge is still currently ongoing and will last until April 21 at 8 a.m. EDT.

The Easter Challenge, which started on April 11, has two new items up for grabs. The first is the Egg Hunt Charm, which can only be won by completing a match as MVP with at least 2,500 points. Finishing a match as the team MVP with at least 4,500 points, on the other hand, will unlock the Fudgy Bunny Charm.

New items in collaboration with "Ghost Recon Wildlands" are also available and can be purchased with Renown or R6 credits.