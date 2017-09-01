'Rainbow Six Siege' News: What Players Can Expect From 'Operation Blood Orchid's' Three New Operators

Lesion and Ying are the new Operators from Hong Kong, Ela hails from Poland

"Operation Blood Orchid" is going to bring a bunch of interesting additions to "Rainbow Six Siege," though the ones players are probably most excited about are the three new Operators.

There are two Operators included in the expansion pack who hail from Hong Kong.

The first of these two Hong Kong-based Operators is the defense-oriented Lesion. Lesion's primary weapons are the SIX12 SD and the T-5 SMG. He can also pull out the Q-929 in a pinch.

Lesion's strength lies in his ability to provide stout defense, and he manages to do so with the aid of impact grenades and a deployable shield.

What makes Lesion a truly difficult Operator to deal with for opponents, however, are his Gu Mines. These mines are incredibly difficult to detect for anyone but Lesion, and those unfortunate enough to trigger them will find themselves slowed down, injured and left vulnerable.

Also coming to "Rainbow Six Siege" via "Operation Blood Orchid" is the other Hong Kong-based Operator Ying.

Ying is an attacker who is highly adept at using her weapons – the T-95 LSW, SIX12 and the Q-929 – to get the jump on her opponents. Ying also uses the devices known as Candelas in the game, and these release flash charges that can incapacitate opponents.

Lastly, "Operation Blood Orchid" also features Ela, an Operator originally from Poland. Ela is a defensive-minded Operator who will flash great speed in the game. She can use the Scorpion EVO 3 A1, the F0-12 and the RR15 in battle.

Developers have also given Ela Grzmot mines, and these can be used to disorient opponents and should enable her and her teammates to gain a valuable advantage during clashes.

Season pass holders will be able to use Lesion, Ying and Ela as soon as "Operation Blood Orchid" is released for "Rainbow Six Siege" on Sept. 5. Players who do not own the season pass will have to wait an extra week before they can try out the new Operators.